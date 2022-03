Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite significant reductions in COVID-19 cases, Hawaii is the only state that still mandates indoor masking. There is a plan to lift mask mandates on March 25. For our schoolchildren, the onerous mandate appears to be installed in perpetuity (“Masks still required indoors at Hawaii public schools, but optional outdoors starting Wednesday,” Star-Advertiser, March 9). What a shame.

There appears to be ample scientific observations and comments from skilled professionals that discuss the harmful impact to learning and emotional well-being caused by mandatory masking of children. Public policy decisions should be based upon the balancing of risks and benefits impacting those citizens directly affected.

Unlike the truckers who choose to rally against government-imposed mask mandates, students are powerless to oppose unjustified government edicts.

The governor’s paranoia regarding COVID-19 and schoolchildren lacks justification when other states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have adopted more relaxed policies. Ending the mask mandate should not affect concerned parents who want to continue masking their own children.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

Mayor should support Downtown Art Center

Kudos to Sandra Pohl for spearheading the vision of the Downtown Art Center and keeping the revitalization of this area thriving (“Downtown Art Center: how to revive Honolulu’s Chinatown,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 10). We must continue to urge the Blangiardi administration to fully support this vital centerpiece space, as well as our talented fine arts community.

The arts matter to all of us, especially after we emerge from two years of COVID-19. We need this platform to express ourselves, strengthen community bonds and create a place for understanding during uncertain times. It is a safe place where we can gather and talk about things that really matter to us.

Let’s all rally around this vibrant nonprofit organization so that we may continue to enjoy the arts for generations to come.

Theresa Wee

Waipahu

Russian citizens pay price for Putin’s power

It is so unbelievable that in today’s world, a dictator like Russian President Vladimir Putin can attack a neighboring country without any overt provocation.

According to media reports, most Russian citizens are unaware of the true atrocities, deaths and bombing of civilian areas, due to extreme censorship of news.

Yes, we continue to have conflicts in other parts of the world, violence in our own cities, repression of certain classes of people throughout the world, and other ways in which man exhibits inhumanity to man. But this seems so blatant.

The only recourse NATO countries and others have are financial sanctions, which will impose hardship on ordinary and clueless Russian citizens. But since they keep Putin in power, they should bear some of the consequences. When this ends, which it will someday, the financial sanctions should remain in place for, say, 10 years.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

President pulls alliance together to fight Putin

There have been a predictable set of right-wing letters printed in the Star-Advertiser since the invasion of Ukraine began. These letters parrot the Fox News line: President Joe Biden is “weak.” As usual, the Fox News parrots are long on rhetoric but short on facts.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin desired, Donald Trump took an axe to NATO. He insulted our allies, cut U.S. funding and threatened to destroy the alliance.

By contrast, our “weak” president pulled the alliance together and coordinated a rapid financial and military response to the Russian invasion.

As a result of Biden’s actions, Russia is on the brink of financial ruin. On the battlefield, Russia has lost nearly 5,000 men in 12 days of fighting and through March 8, had failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city.

The speed with which the NATO alliance has been able to arm the Ukrainians has been astonishing. These actions belie the Fox News parrots. Biden, along with our NATO allies, is trying to clean up Trump’s mess.

Sidney Goldstein

Chinatown

Democrats spin reality to promote Joe Biden

All one has to do is go to the grocery store, restaurant or gas station to see the devastation of nearly 10% inflation on average citizens, along with the tanking of their IRAs or savings along with their buying power.

President Joe Biden is taking credit for an economy fueled by state governors who eased COVID-19 restrictions, along with an infusion of $1.4 trillion by the COVID relief and omnibus spending bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.

Biden’s proponents are further giving him credit for uniting NATO, which has existed since 1949. Everyone is aware of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan.

George Orwell would be impressed by how the Democrats spin these realities to Biden’s benefit.

Gary Johnson

Kaneohe

Tribute to an icon of Hawaii’s visitor industry

Learning of Dr. Richard Kelley’s recent passing, one recalls the extraordinary genius of the Kelley family (“Outrigger hotels steersman Richard R. ‘Doc’ Kelley, key figure in Hawaii’s hospitality industry, dies at 88,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 27).

My own family were friends for 70 years and, at times, competitors — the true aloha of Hawaii. Thousands of kamaaina were fortunate to be employed in Kelley’s Outrigger Hotels.

A doctor, Richard Kelley led Outrigger Hotels upon his dad’s retirement. His vision, unique talent and leadership grew among industry peers with numerous accomplishments. One was especially outstanding for Hawaii’s economic well-being. Kelley observed that convention centers benefited destination resorts elsewhere. Sharing his idea with his Hawaii hotel colleagues, business and political leaders, he persuaded the Legislature to fund Hawaii’s world-class convention center, which has brought hundreds of millions dollars to our state. Without Richard Kelley, it might never have happened.

His presence and leadership will be missed. He devoted himself to his family’s calling and became a devoted leader — an icon — of Hawaii’s visitor industry.

Richard Roy Kelley, a hui hou.

Andre S. Tatibouet

Founder, ASTON Hotels and Resorts

Diamond Head

