Off the News: UH-Manoa gets high marks

High standards are important, and the University of Hawaii-Manoa is meeting them well. Hawaii's flagship for higher learning has just earned 10 more years of accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), the longest period possible. The accreditation comes after rigorous evaluation, and is required by the U.S. Department of Education in order for students to access federal financial assistance, including student loans. UH-Manoa has been fully accredited since 1955. Amid WASC's glowing marks were recommendations to shore up in areas such as finances and governance. And that's good, as there's always room for improvement.