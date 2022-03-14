Congress OKs $22 million for Hawaiian Home Lands
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“This was true nationally. In some cases, broadband didn’t reach into their neighborhoods. … In some cases it was that students didn’t have sufficient tools in the home.”
Ed Case
U.S. representative, D-Hawaii
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree