Public workshops scheduled for Ala Wai flood risk abatement
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 8
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu, will hold virtual miniworkshops next month on the Ala Wai Canal Flood Risk Management study. An overhead view of the Ala Wai Canal, above.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 26
Roosevelt High School Rough Riders paddle out near the McCully Street bridge on the Ala Wai Canal.