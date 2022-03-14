comscore Public workshops scheduled for Ala Wai flood risk abatement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Public workshops scheduled for Ala Wai flood risk abatement

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu, will hold virtual miniworkshops next month on the Ala Wai Canal Flood Risk Management study. An overhead view of the Ala Wai Canal, above.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 26 Roosevelt High School Rough Riders paddle out near the McCully Street bridge on the Ala Wai Canal.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City and County of Honolulu are inviting the public to participate in the Ala Wai Canal Flood Risk Management General Reevaluation Study in a series of virtual “miniworkshops” next month. Read more

