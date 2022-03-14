comscore Upgrades, limits planned for popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Upgrades, limits planned for popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.
    The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to fix erosion at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail and limit the number of hikers. Above, people stand on the trail’s structure to enjoy the breathtaking view.

    The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to fix erosion at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail and limit the number of hikers. Above, visitors to the trail walk through the surrounding neighborhood.

    The popular hiking path leads to two coast arti­llery observation stations, more commonly known as pillboxes. Above, people atop one of the pillboxes.

With easy access to spectacular views of the Kailua coastline, the Kaiwa Ridge Trail — more commonly known as the Lanikai Pillbox Trail — has become an internet sensation, drawing tens of thousands of tourists each year. Read more

