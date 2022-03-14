Hawaii baseball team beat Rutgers, 13-7, to earn split

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rich Hill’s influence in his first season as Hawaii’s baseball coach is evident by a simple ratio on the scoreboard.

For the second time in four weeks, the Rainbows wound up with more runs than hits on Sunday, earning a four-game series split against Rutgers with a 13-7 victory before a Les Murakami Stadium crowd of 1,320.

Matt Wong went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs, and Jordan Donahue recorded his second three-hit game in the series and drove in two runs to lead Hawaii (6-10), which scored its 13 runs on 12 hits.

The ’Bows had already beaten Washington State earlier this year in a game they scored seven runs on four hits. It’s a feat the team didn’t achieve once in 43 games against Division I opponents a season ago.

“I played for Jim Dietz at San Diego State and I was just a freshman in college, but I always noticed that we had more runs than hits and were pretty consistent that way,” Hill said. “It’s just the makeup of our team. I’d like to be able to score quick. I’d like to be able to have the speed game in there. I’d like to be a little bit more than one-dimensional, but we’ll take it.”

Hill shuffled his lineup after the ’Bows were held to three runs and nine hits in 16 innings in Saturday’s two losses to the Scarlet Knights in a doubleheader.

Aaron Ujimori hit leadoff for the first time this season and went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

He drew a leadoff walk in the top of the first that UH manufactured into a run and pulled a two-out RBI single through the right side of the infield in the second to give UH a 2-1 lead it wouldn’t give up.

“I think hitting wise we’ve got to stick to our approach, not try to do too much and get the next guy up,” Ujimori said. “Today we really just tried to focus on everyone doing their own job and I think that really worked — not get outside of ourselves and stay within who we are.”

With Ujimori in the leadoff spot, Scotty Scott dropped to second in the lineup for the second time this season.

Cole Cabrera, dropped to seventh after hitting third the majority of the first 15 games, singled, drew two walks and scored three runs, making the most out of the times he reached base.

“I told the team before the game I said, hey, DallasJ Duarte is the one guy not striking out so he’s in the three-hole,” Hill said. “We preach toughness in our AB’s and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but today it did.

“I think Aaron really takes a good at-bat. He sees the ball well. He’s drawing walks. He’s just a good left-handed bat up there,” Hill added. “Scotty, we really need to have guys on base when he’s up, so we can drag, push, hit-and-run, he needs those holes to be open.”

Hawaii scored runs in five of the first six innings against Rutgers, which used nine pitchers in the game.

The ’Bows countered with junior right-hander Dalton Renne (2-0), who earned the win in his first start of the season, allowing two runs in 41⁄3 innings.

Renne started the game giving up a single and issued his first walk in more than 10 innings, but managed to get Rutgers senior shortstop Danny DiGeorgio to hit into a fielder’s choice to help limit the damage to a single run.

In the third inning, Renne allowed three straight hits to load the bases with nobody out, but got DiGeorgio, who was hitting .538 (7-for-13) in the series coming in, to bounce into a double play.

DiGeorgio finished Sunday’s game 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.

“We hit him twice with the slider I think where he grounded both of them out to the shortstop,” Renne said. “They’re a great fastball-hitting team but if you give them some spin, keep them off balance and we found ways to attack them there and it paid off in big situations.”

Hawaii led 4-2 in the fifth inning when it scored on a RBI double by Wong and back-to-back, two-out RBI singles by catcher Nainoa Cardinez, who broke a 1-for-21 slump, and Donahue.

After Rutgers countered with three runs in the top of the sixth to make it a 7-5 game, UH put up a five-spot in the bottom of the inning. Wong drove in two more runs with an infield chopper over the head of Chris Brito at third and Stone Miyao followed with a two-run triple to right-center that rolled all the way to the wall.

Despite the loss, the Scarlet Knights (12-3) are off to their best 15-game start to the season since 1962, and ended the weekend leading the NCAA in road wins with 11.

Hawaii, which went 2-2 on its only road trip of the season playing in the Tony Gwynn Classic, will head to California to begin Big West Conference play Friday at Long Beach State.

The Dirtbags (7-7) won two out of three against No. 15 Gonzaga this weekend.