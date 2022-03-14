Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 14, 2022 Today Updated 9:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, noon. OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist; Kamehameha at Maryknoll; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH boys, Division II: University at Punahou; Le Jardin at Saint Louis; Hanalani at Damien. Matches start at 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Kahuku at Farrington, 5 p.m. OIA West boys: Pearl City at Mililani; Radford at Nanakuli; Waianae at Campbell; Leilehua at Waipahu; Aiea at Waialua. Matches start at 5 p.m. TUESDAY BASEBALL ILH: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH, Division II: Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field; Damien at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Aiea; Radford at Nanakuli; Farrington at McKinley; Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m. OIA East boys: McKinley at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle; Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaiser at Kailua. Matches start at 5 p.m. Previous Story Television and radio - March 14, 2022