Scoreboard – March 14, 2022

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist; Kamehameha at Maryknoll; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: University at Punahou; Le Jardin at Saint Louis; Hanalani at Damien. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Farrington, 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Mililani; Radford at Nanakuli; Waianae at Campbell; Leilehua at Waipahu; Aiea at Waialua. Matches start at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH, Division II: Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field; Damien at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Aiea; Radford at Nanakuli; Farrington at McKinley; Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle; Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaiser at Kailua. Matches start at 5 p.m.