1 man dead, 3 others injured in Waianae shooting

One man is dead and three others wounded in a shooting this morning in Waianae, authorities said.
Emergency Medical Services said they were called to the scene on the 86-900 block of Pokaikuahiwi Place about 8:35 a.m. and found four men with multiple gunshot wounds, mostly to the upper body.
One man in his 30s was dead on arrival; two, ages 47 and 53, were in serious condition; and a 49-year-old man was in stable condition. The three injured men were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, EMS said.
Honolulu police are investigating. They said the scene was not safe, and are advising the public to stay away from the area.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated once additional information becomes available.
