Off the News: Unionizing a Mililani Starbucks

The Starbucks unionization movement, if it can be called that, has arrived in Hawaii.

Workers at the 13-employee Mililani Shopping Center store are seeking to join the Workers United labor union. Nationwide, only six out of the roughly 9,000 Starbucks stores are unionized — five around Buffalo, N.Y. and one in Mesa, Ariz. But it’s a start.

Should the union prevail (and even if it doesn’t), it’s hoped that employees and management will work together in good faith and not as adversaries — i.e., with aloha. We need that morning latte.

‘Young Rock’ returns, with grandma

“Young Rock,” the NBC sitcom on the life of Duane “The Rock” Johnson, returns for a second season tonight, with its refreshing view of the blue-collar Hawaii of Johnson’s childhood in the 1980s. A key storyline will center on Johnson’s grandmother, Lia Maivia, who in real life headed up the local Polynesian Pro Wrestling agency.

The show can be sitcom-silly, but there should be a nice dose of reality in the boundaries that Maivia pushed as a pioneer among female wrestling promoters. Watch it play out at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.