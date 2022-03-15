comscore New Honolulu revenue boosts Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s city budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Honolulu revenue boosts Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s city budget

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM More funding for police and a focus on homelessness are expected to be top priorities in Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s State of the City address today. Above, Honolulu police officers were on patrol Monday at the corner of Pauahi and Smith streets in downtown Honolulu.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM More funding for police and a focus on homelessness are expected to be top priorities in Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s State of the City address today. Above, homeless people are seen at Smith Beretania Park.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department is slated to get the largest increase in funding from the mayor’s budget: about $12 million. Officers paused Monday from doing welfare checks on homeless people in the downtown area.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s second annual State of the City address, slated to be delivered this morning, is expected to lay out top priorities that include more money for police and a focus on homelessness and affordable housing. Read more

