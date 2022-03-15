New Honolulu revenue boosts Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s city budget
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
More funding for police and a focus on homelessness are expected to be top priorities in Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s State of the City address today. Above, Honolulu police officers were on patrol Monday at the corner of Pauahi and Smith streets in downtown Honolulu.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
More funding for police and a focus on homelessness are expected to be top priorities in Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s State of the City address today. Above, homeless people are seen at Smith Beretania Park.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Police Department is slated to get the largest increase in funding from the mayor’s budget: about $12 million. Officers paused Monday from doing welfare checks on homeless people in the downtown area.