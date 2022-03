Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pacific Marine and MDG have announced the addition of Jeffrey Griffin as director of program management, effective Feb. 14. He will be based at MDG’s corporate office in Hawaii, reporting directly to Jon Hayward, senior vice president of programs, and working closely with CEO Daniel Brunk. He also assumed responsibilities as director of military and government affairs for Pacific Marine. Griffin is a career U.S. Navy surface officer with extensive program management experience in the military and private sector.

