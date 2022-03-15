comscore Tech View: Be wary of wartime fake news spread via social media | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Be wary of wartime fake news spread via social media

  • By Jordan Silva
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are bombarded with information of all types. Some information is truthful and informative, but a large portion of the information posted on social media sites like Facebook and TikTok is part of intentional disinformation campaigns to sway the perception of the invasion and elicit responses from the public — both good and bad. Read more

