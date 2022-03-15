Fans invited to Rainbow Wahine send-off

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fans are invited to the Stan Sheriff Center today to help send the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team off to the NCAA Tournament. Read more

Fans are invited to the Stan Sheriff Center today to help send the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team off to the NCAA Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine are set to practice this morning before departing for Waco, Texas, where they will face Baylor in a first-round game on Friday. The send-off is scheduled for about 10:15 a.m.

UH (20-9) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big West Tournament last Saturday and was slotted as the No. 15 seed in the Wichita Region in the 68-team bracket. The Wahine will make the program’s seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and second during coach Laura Beeman’s 10-year tenure in Friday’s game at the Ferrell Center.

Fujioka tabbed for conference honors

Chaminade softball’s Taryn Fujioka was named the Pacific West Conference Softball Player of the Week on Monday.

The freshman infielder led the Silverswords to six straight wins over the past week. Fujioka hit 13-for-22 (.591), scoring eight runs and driving in two more with a double and three triples. She scored at least one run in each of the six contests.

Fujioka is on a nine-game hitting streak, with a batting average of .425, good for fifth in the conference.

Pipa earns PacWest tennis award

Hawaii Pacific tennis player Shaline Pipa was named the PacWest Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

The freshman from Germany is undefeated this year, with a record of 10-0. She has yet to drop a set in those 10 wins while playing at the No. 1 singles spot in the past nine matches.

Pipa beat Fresno Pacific’s Mariia Borodii 6-0, 6-1. She then beat Academy of Art’s Sofia Ragona 6-4, 6-0. On Saturday, she was up a break in the second set against Division I USC’s No. 1 singles player Salma Ewing before the match was halted. The next day, Pipa earned her 10th straight win against Washburn No. 1 singles player 6-3, 6-0.