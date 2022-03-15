comscore University Lab School’s champion swimmer Grace Monahan ranks as one of school’s best athletes ever | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

University Lab School’s champion swimmer Grace Monahan ranks as one of school’s best athletes ever

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Swimmer Grace Monahan at the Oahu Club, Hawaii Kai.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Swimmer Grace Monahan at the Oahu Club, Hawaii Kai.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Swimmer Grace Monahan, who’s usually in perpetual motion, posed at the Oahu Club in Hawaii Kai on Monday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Swimmer Grace Monahan, who’s usually in perpetual motion, posed at the Oahu Club in Hawaii Kai on Monday.

When Grace Monahan landed on Oahu as an 8-year-old, she was already a fish in the water. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 15, 2022

Scroll Up