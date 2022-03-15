Stephen Tsai: Sports does matter, even in today’s uneasy world

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sports is about debates and lists and, too often, debates about lists. Even the word’s usage can be complicated — plural when referencing different sports, singular when collectively referencing sports in general? Read more

Sports is about debates and lists and, too often, debates about lists.

Even the word’s usage can be complicated — plural when referencing different sports, singular when collectively referencing sports in general?

Most sports are based on lists: lineups, batting orders, pole position, gate positions, GOAT arguments, “SportsCenter” segments, records.

The thing is, in the big-picture list of what is supposed to matter in life, sports is unranked.

Where does sports fit when teachers and first responders are underpaid; gas prices are outrageous; a coronavirus just won’t say “uncle”; student loans have no “pause” on the meter and are repayable until the eulogy; some veterans’ main support comes from holding cardboard signs at intersections; housing is unaffordable; and Wordle has a six-guess limit?

Yes, cynics, you win. Your needs are greater. Maybe sports does not matter.

And then last weekend happened.

For a few days, many Hawaii residents were reminded of the value of hard work, cohesiveness and the agape love for family and community that athletics can provide.

On Friday in Las Vegas, an audition in front of NFL scouts — pro day — was held for 13 former University of Hawaii football players. The combine-like event is a job interview of sprints, drills, jumps, lifts and football plays. While each participant was demonstrating his individual talents, none could break the bonds of the “braddahhood.” They cheered, encouraged and even consoled each other.

When offensive lineman Kohl Levao’s wing span was announced as 821⁄8 inches, teammates cheered. When all-purpose player Calvin Turner was bench-pressing 225 pounds, players yelled, “keep going.” After Turner’s 18th rep, Levao yelled “eat, eat, eat,” imploring Turner to complete a 19th lift. He did. Former UH players Cole McDonald, Cedric Byrd and Ikem Okeke attended the event to help with drills. “Warriors for life,” McDonald said. It probably was the last time all 13 would be in the same room together.

In neighboring Henderson, Nev., the UH men’s and women’s basketball teams were competing in the single-elimination Big West Championships.

The next loss would be the final game of 7-foot center Mate Colina’s Rainbow Warrior career. Colina, who will earn a degree in May, already announced he would not return to UH for his senior season. Colina actually could have had an earlier departure. In September 2020, Colina signed a futures contract to play Australian rules football with Richmond of the Australian Football League. Colina, who grew up in Melbourne, decided to delay joining the Tigers until after he graduated.

It was challenging to fulfill that commitment during a pandemic. Australia’s protocols were strict, making it difficult to travel. In December, Colina tested positive, despite being fully vaccinated. As a breakthrough case with lingering symptoms, Colina missed six weeks of games, and took a while to regain his stamina. But on Friday, Colina battled, leading the ’Bows with 12 points in a season-ending semifinal loss.

In the postgame news conference, Colina continued to wear his jersey. He would speak of the pride of being a hanai son, what it meant to have “Hawaii” across his chest, and how he was not yet ready to let go.

And the Wahine’s best player, Amy Atwell, born and reared in Australia, had wanted to experience winning a women’s basketball title and earning an NCAA Tournament. She was a UH prospect when the Wahine went to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

Atwell said she came back to UH this season, her sixth, to pursue a title one last time. After celebrating the Big West title on Saturday, Wahine coach Laura Beeman said Atwell’s impact will not be realized for several years, when young girls emulating her game today will become accomplished players in the future.

During the pandemic, UH president David Lassner has had to field questions about the amount of attention and resources devoted to sports. On Saturday, Lassner, wearing a “Big West Champions” hat and T-shirt, rejoiced in the Rainbow Wahine’s victory in the title game. Asked by a wise-acre reporter about the significance of sports, Lassner smiled and flashed a shaka sign.