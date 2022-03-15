comscore Guilherme Voss’ personal block party earns University of Hawaii middle a BWC honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Guilherme Voss’ personal block party earns University of Hawaii middle a BWC honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Guilherme Voss built on his lead on the nation’s blocking chart and added a second Big West Player of the Week award to his collection. Read more

Previous Story
Cameron Smith wins The Players with big putts and gutsy shot
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 15, 2022

Scroll Up