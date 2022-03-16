Off the News: Public asks for crosswalk, and gets it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There wasn’t always a park at Queen and Waimanu streets, but that’s where Kolowalu Park is now, an urban oasis near Ward Village shops. Those who use the popular park, including children, have made it clear they need a way to cross Queen Street safely — by using the the old painted-over crosswalk.

Now the state has allotted $1 million to restore that crosswalk, with a “refuge island” to make crossing safer.

Traffic engineering influences where crosswalks go, but the public has a voice, too.

A few fireworks bills still alive

Remember all that righteous indignation devoted to fireworks right after New Year’s? Well, in the quieter months, anger seemingly cooled. Of the many anti-boom bills introduced this session, few have survived the Legislature’s midpoint. Still moving are Senate Bill 2923 and House Bill 1695, which increase penalties on the few violators who can be caught. Others bills that attempted to make it easier to nab the scofflaws are failing.

Oh well, the issue will come back around, as it always does, in another eight months or so.