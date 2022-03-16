comscore Off the News: Public asks for crosswalk, and gets it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Public asks for crosswalk, and gets it

  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 p.m.

There wasn’t always a park at Queen and Waimanu streets, but that’s where Kolowalu Park is now, an urban oasis near Ward Village shops. Those who use the popular park, including children, have made it clear they need a way to cross Queen Street safely — by using the the old painted-over crosswalk. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Unionizing a Mililani Starbucks

Scroll Up