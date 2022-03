Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dim sum — and “then some” other local foods — is exactly what you’ll find at Kauai-based Dim Sum ‘N’ Den Sum food truck, owned by Yoshi and Lynell Yonemura. Read more

Dim sum — and “then some” other local foods — is exactly what you’ll find at Kauai-based Dim Sum ‘N’ Den Sum food truck, owned by Yoshi and Lynell Yonemura.

“Our business started in 2017 after traveling to the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam for one month to learn about their food and culture,” Yoshi says. “The truck got its name because we wanted to offer the people of Kauai dim sum — and then some other dishes.”

When it comes to signature dishes, Yoshi notes the pork belly bao ($8.50) is the food truck’s most popular menu item.

“It’s shoyu-braised pork belly with pickled cucumber and carrots inside a fluffy bao that’s garnished with cilantro,” Yoshi states. “The bao is what we won the 2018 food truck battle with. It’s the perfect bite since it has sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami flavors. One customer even told us it rivaled the ones from the great restaurateur David Chang.”

Another customer favorite is the tempura sushi roll ($12), which features tempura and panko-crusted sushi with crab, shrimp and avocado. The roll is topped with sweet soy sauce, spicy aioli, tobiko and green onions.

“Our tempura sushi has some of the same flavor elements as our bao — plus, who doesn’t love sushi?” Yoshi says.

The food truck’s hours of operation and menu change weekly. Stay updated by following the biz on Facebook/Instagram (@dimndensum) or check out its website (dimndensum.com). Dim ‘N’ Den Sum’s menu changes often, but includes dishes ranging from furikake fries with wasabi aioli ($5) and a dim sum pack ($10) to mahi mahi salad ($12) and shumai sticks comprising three pieces of steamed pork dumplings ($4.50).

“We try to offer unique and high-quality items at an affordable cost to take care of our kamaaina,” Yoshi summarizes.

Dim ‘N’ Den Sum

5371 Koloa Road, Koloa

808-977-0377

Web: dimndensum.com

Instagram: @dimndensum

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo

How to order: By phone or in person