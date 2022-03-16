The best thing since sliced bread
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY 100 SAILS RESTAURANT & BAR
PHOTO COURTESY CHOCOLATE + VANILLA BAKERY
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
PHOTO COURTESY PLUMERIA BEACH HOUSE
PHOTO COURTESY RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE
PHOTO COURTESY BIG CITY DINER
PHOTO COURTESY MURPHY’S BAR & GRILL
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree