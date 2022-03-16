The best thing since sliced bread

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Corned beef and cabbage, soda bread, shepherd’s pie. St. Patrick’s Day would be incomplete without these, but bread pudding is another St. Paddy’s Day treat that should not be overlooked.

Bread pudding is a great way to use leftover bread, since the dessert essentially is made by layering bits of bread and other ingredients — like raisins, chocolate chips or cranberries — and pouring over a creamy custard sauce before the entire dish is baked. The dessert has humble origins: It can be traced back to 11th-century Europe, primarily as a way of avoiding food waste. At the time, this dish was called “poor man’s pudding” and had a frugal stigma. Back then, bread pudding was not the kind we see in many upscale restaurants today. Rather, it was the result of stale bread that was soaked in hot water (it was often too hard and stiff to chew), then squeezed dry and mixed with spices and sugar. However, bread pudding became popular in England around the 13th century. From that time, bread pudding recipes started to include eggs and milk, and over the years, the dish continued to evolve. The dessert’s name changed to “bread and butter pudding,” and was later shortened further to “bread pudding.”

Traditionally, in both England and Ireland, bread puddings are steamed, and the comforting dessert is now a staple in many Irish homes. Today, bread pudding is often made with fresh artisanal bread (brioche, croissants and more) that’s cubed or sliced, and it features an egg-based custard that’s whisked with cream or milk before it’s thickened over low heat. Raisins, cinnamon, walnuts and pecans are often added, with many restaurants serving the dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a sweet — or sometimes boozy — sauce.

The fun part about baking bread pudding is that it’s easy to put your own twist on a classic recipe. Chocolate lovers can make it more indulgent by adding chocolate chips, and you can make this an adult dessert by including a bourbon or whiskey glaze. If you prefer savory treats, you can add cheese and bacon to this baked bread pudding and easily create a brunch dish.

You’re in luck! Some restaurants around the island serve up bread pudding all year. Here’s where you can score some bready goodness beyond March 17:

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

This bread pudding at 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar (located within Prince Waikiki, 100 Holomoana St.) is offered as part of the restaurant’s buﬀet; it’s also available on the a la carte menu. Bread pudding was introduced as the eatery’s signature dessert in 1997. It’s unique because it includes fresh sweetbread and 30 whole eggs (not from a carton) to create a creamy, custard delight. The vanilla crème anglaise is created using real vanilla beans, which generates the right amount of sweetness for the dessert. Call 808-944-4494 for reservations.

Chocolate + Vanilla Bakery

You can find a s’mores bread pudding ($5.35) at this Kaimuki business. It includes graham crackers, chocolate chips and pillowy, chocolate-covered marshmallows mixed with a sweet bread. It’s finished with a toasted marshmallow topping for a truly indulgent dessert. Call 808-737-2462 to learn more.

Hideout at The Laylow

Save room for dessert when you visit Hideout at The Laylow — the Manoa Chocolate bread pudding ($10) is worth it. This isn’t your traditional bread pudding. Rather, the dessert base features a macadamia nut sticky bun that comes garnished with chocolate gelato, Nutella chocolate ganache and Manoa Chocolate cacao nibs. This dessert debuted on the restaurant’s menu in 2018 and was reintroduced after the pandemic in late 2020. Call 808-628-3060 for more information.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

The Kahala Hotel & Resort’s signature bread pudding with crème anglaise is offered as part of Plumeria Beach House’s daily breakfast buﬀet, as well as the seafood buﬀet on Fridays and Saturdays. It will also be included in the restaurant’s upcoming Easter brunch and dinner buffets. This dessert is the perfect comfort food, and the crème anglaise is made with cream, milk, sugar, eggs and vanilla beans. The Kahala Hotel & Resort is located at 5000 Kahala Ave. Visit kahalaresort.com to learn more.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

A Ruth’s Chris Steak House favorite, this famous dessert ($11) is made with vanilla and raisins, but it’s the Jack Daniel’s whiskey sauce that makes this recipe especially unique. To learn more and for Hawaii locations, visit ruthschris.com.

Big City Diner

Big City Diner’s homemade bread pudding ($10.49) is served a la mode and comes topped with haupia crème sauce, roasted macadamia nuts and whipped cream. According to owner Lane Muraoka, “This dessert has been on our menu for more than 10 years; there’s no way we can ever take it oﬀ! Baking up our homemade bread pudding is pure comfort in every bite and the haupia crème sauce and roasted mac nuts make it 100% local.” Visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com to find the location closest to you, and to learn more.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Marion’s Traditional Bread Pudding ($9) from Murphy’s Bar & Grill (2 Merchant St.) features raisins and cinnamon, along with a “secret” sauce that keeps customers coming back for more. For additional information, call 808-531-0422.

Scratch Kitchen

This housemade bread pudding ($12) is made from Japanese sweet bread and is served with caramel sauce and fresh fruits. Scratch Kitchen is located at 1170 Auahi St. Ste. 175. Call 808-589-1669 for more information.