Hard Rock Café (280 Beach Walk) recently announced the global launch of its brand-new menu item, the Messi Burger ($12.95). This menu item was crafted by global soccer legend Lionel Messi himself, as part of Hard Rock International’s “LIVE GREATNESS” campaign.

The burger pays tribute to Messi’s ideal burger components and is a twist on the restaurant’s Legendary Steak Burger. It features 10 flavorful ingredients, including a double stack of ground beef patties, provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onions, the café’s signature spicy, smoky sauce, and toasted brioche. If diners want to make it more “messi,” they can add a fried egg ($2 more) or fries ($3.95 more).

The Messi Burger is available now through May 31.

For more information, visit hardrockcafe.com or call 808-955-7383.

An Egg-Cellent Brunch

Plumeria Beach House at The Kahala Hotel & Resort at 5000 Kahala Ave. is offering an Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a lunch/dinner buffet from 2 to 8 p.m. (both cost $105 per adult and $50 for children ages 6-12 years).

Highlights include an action station with garlic and rosemary rubbed prime rib of beef, spring leg of lamb, steamed snow and Dungeness crab, Plumeria Beach House’s signature misoyaki butterfish, guava jelly-glazed ham, assorted fresh ahi poke, assorted nigiri and maki sushi, and desserts like carrot pineapple cake, hot crossed buns, lilikoi meringue and Kahala signature bread pudding.

For reservations, call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com.

So ‘Matcha’ to Look Forward to

Matcha-dipped macadamia nut cookies are back at Honolulu Cookie Co. for a limited time. These classic butter macadamia shortbread cookies are hand dipped in creamy, matcha-infused white chocolate. The cookies are available both online and in stores while supplies last.

Single cookies are 95 cents; matcha tins ($15.95) and single-flavor boxes ($19.95) are also available.

To find out more, visit honolulucookie.com.

A ‘Latte’ to Anticipate

You’re invited to tune in April 1-30 for Hawaii Island’s virtual Kau Coffee Festival at kaucoffeefestival.com. The 13th annual celebration will present a virtual slate of events for the second year.

During the festival, attendees can learn about the history of Kau coffee and what makes it special, enjoy music and hula by Kau practitioners, and enjoy an interactive Kau Coffee College webinar that features educational forums.

“We’re very proud of the virtual content we’ve created featuring our most popular events,” states longtime festival organizer Chris Manfredi. “During our 2020 virtual festival, we engaged with audiences worldwide. We hope the connections we’ve made in the virtual realm will continue in 2022 and will encourage new and repeat visitors.”

Visit kaucoffeefest.com for information and updates.