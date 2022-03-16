comscore Affordable housing, transportation and public safety at the forefront for Honolulu mayor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Affordable housing, transportation and public safety at the forefront for Honolulu mayor

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

  • COURTESY MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered his State of the City address Tuesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered his State of the City address Tuesday.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Rick Blangiardi: </strong> <em>The mayor of Honolulu is proposing an operating budget of $3.35 billion, a $420 million increase over the current fiscal year </em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Rick Blangiardi:

    The mayor of Honolulu is proposing an operating budget of $3.35 billion, a $420 million increase over the current fiscal year

Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday ranked affordable housing, public safety and transportation among top priorities in his State of the City address. Read more

Previous Story
Family grieves Hawaii slaying victim Gary Ruby

Scroll Up