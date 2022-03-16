Affordable housing, transportation and public safety at the forefront for Honolulu mayor
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:15 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered his State of the City address Tuesday.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Rick Blangiardi:
The mayor of Honolulu is proposing an operating budget of $3.35 billion, a $420 million increase over the current fiscal year
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree