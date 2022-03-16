comscore BlackSand Capital commits to affordable housing initiative | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

BlackSand Capital commits to affordable housing initiative

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Hawaii real estate firm BlackSand Capital has made a three-year commitment of $300,000 to House Maui, a Hawaii Community Foundation initiative that is working to bring housing within financial reach of local Maui families. Read more

