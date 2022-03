Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

G70 has announced the promotion of two of its employees:

>> Rene Matsumura has been promoted to principal. Her work includes all phases of master planning from initial site analysis, feasibility studies, program development, concept alternatives, master plans and design guidelines.

>> Tracy Camuso has been promoted to principal. Camuso has over 15 years of experience working on projects ranging from renewable energy to biofuels, agricultural developments, educational facilities and resort master plans.

Jeff May has joined SMS as its newest vice president. May has experience in design and evaluation implementation for public and private industries and also specializes in the design, collection and analysis of survey research data. Prior to joining SMS the first time around in 2009, he was a political science instructor at UH Manoa and worked as a legislative aide at the state Legislature.

