BASEBALL

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’19: The Kansas sophomore shortstop went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Western Carolina on Friday. After a doubleheader was canceled Saturday, Ahuna went 2-for-2 with a triple and three walks and drove in a career-high five runs in a 13-7 win over Michigan State on Sunday. Ahuna has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games dating back to last season and has nine multi-hit outings in the team’s first 14 games this season, including five with at least three hits.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State sophomore right-hander struck out a season-high nine batters in five innings and allowed just one hit in a 4-3 loss to UNLV on Saturday. Sauer, who didn’t factor into the decision, gave up just one run despite issuing four walks and hitting four batters. He also threw four wild pitches.

>> JT Navyac, Saint Louis ’20: The Cal State Fullerton sophomore shortstop played in both of the Titans’ wins over Loyola Marymount over the weekend, combining to go 3-for-7 with a double and a run scored.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer, ‘Iolani ’21: The Air Force freshman guard didn’t score but had four assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 61-50 loss to No. 1 seed UNLV in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on March 8. Huntimer has 116 assists this season, tied for the fourth-most in a single season in school history in the Division I era. Air Force will play at San Francisco in the first round of the women’s NIT tournament on Thursday.

>> Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani ’21: The Cal State Fullerton freshman guard finished one point shy of her career high, totaling 26 points on 7-for-18 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists in an 80-68 loss to UC Irvine in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament on March 9. Wahinekapu finishes her freshman season averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She started all 29 games.

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ’18: The Nebraska junior forward had six points, two rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in a 76-73 win over Michigan on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Cravens had two points, four rebounds and a block in an 83-55 loss to Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Gonzaga on Friday in the first round.

>> Kizzah Maltezo, Honokaa ’16: The Central Washington senior guard went 5-for-11 from the 3-point line and finished with 21 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 79-74 win over Northwest Nazarene on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Regional women’s basketball championships. She added 14 points and four assists in a 64-58 loss to Western Washington on Saturday to end the season. Maltezo ended the year leading the Wildcats in scoring averaging 18.8 points per game.

>> Malie Marfil, Kamehameha ’20: The Alaska-Anchorage freshman guard had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 15 turnover-free minutes off the bench of a 76-64 loss to Western Washington in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Regional women’s basketball championships on Friday.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week on Monday after setting the NCAA career home-run record over the weekend. Alo went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including the record-setting 96th home run of her career in Friday’s 11-0 win over Hawaii in six innings. Alo finished the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Classic hitting .778 (7-for-9) with seven RBIs. She had a 1.333 slugging percentage and an .867 on-base percentage in four wins in Hawaii, which all came via run-rule.

>> Cydney Curran, Campbell ’16: The Cal State Bakersfield senior homered in a 17-1 loss to No. 5 UCLA on Friday and hit .500 (6-for-12) with two walks and two runs scored in six games over the weekend. The Roadrunners will play their first-ever Big West series beginning Sunday against UC San Diego.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior earned All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the heptathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday. The three-time Ivy League champion totaled 6,069 in seven events over a two-day period. He had the top time amongst competitors in the 60-meter dash and was third in the high jump and shot put. The Tigers tied for fifth in the team standings.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

>> Kaitlin Smith,Baldwin ’17: The Houston Baptist senior earned All-America honors with a 12th-place finish in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday in Birmingham, Ala. The three-time Southland Conference champion totaled 4,115 points in five events over a five-hour period. She earned All-America honors at last year’s outdoor championships in the heptathlon.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter was named the AVCA National Player of the Week on Tuesday for the first time in his career. Wilcox, who won the Big West Offensive Player of the Week honor for a third time on Monday, hit .638 and averaged 5.5 kills per set in two sweeps over Cal State Northridge over the weekend. In Friday’s win, Wilcox tied his career high, hitting .667 with 15 kills, three aces, six digs and two block assists. On Saturday, Wilcox had 18 kills in three sets, hitting .615. It was the first time in his career he averaged six kills per set in a match.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.