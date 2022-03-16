Parker Grant and Cade Hedani help Maryknoll shut down No. 5 ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Parker Grant can’t remember the last time Maryknoll beat ‘Iolani.

Coach Alaka‘i Aglipay does. It was in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his first as head coach without the “interim” title. Grant’s performance on Tuesday afternoon might be equally epic. The senior struck out eight batters in 61⁄3 innings, and Cade Hedani whiffed two Raiders in relief as Maryknoll stunned No. 5-ranked ‘Iolani 3-0 at Father Bray Athletic Center.

Grant scattered four hits and walked five in the victory. The 6-foot-1 right-hander used a fastball and slider to keep the Raiders guessing.

“I feel good. Wasn’t supposed to go that much on the pitch count,” said Grant, who went the maximum 105. “First and second round around the lineup, we tried to attack early. Third time, we tried to mix it up, pitch it backwards. It worked well. We had a good defense today.”

Maryknoll is now 3-0 in the rugged Interscholastic League of Honolulu. A showdown with No. 1 Saint Louis awaits on Thursday. ‘Iolani dropped to 0-3 in league play (5-4 overall).

“I don’t think we’re trying to think ahead too much. We’re just trying to win every game we can and just get the job done one game at a time,” Grant said.

He doesn’t recall the win by Maryknoll over ‘Iolani in ’20.

“My sophomore year we were up on them, but we lost at the end,” Grant recalled.

Aglipay remembers a win over ‘Iolani two years ago — 8-5 on March 10, 2020 — and this is another signature win for the Spartans.

“It means a lot. This team is a good team. Great pitcher (Zac Tenn) on the mound today. Our hitters did a good job driving our runners in,” Grant said.

Maryknoll was excited about its opportunity, but played composed baseball.

“It was a pretty emotional game. Just telling the boys, just really enjoy this win. All credit to them. They played extremely hard and left it all on the field,” Aglipay said. “Even though there are certain things that could’ve really changed the outlook of the game, they regrouped, refocused and were able to finish.”

It was a nail-biter to the very end. In the bottom of the seventh, pinch hitter Devin Sarkine walked with one out. Kaimana Lau Kong then grounded to short, but the toss to second baseman Noah Bernal for a potential forceout was dropped at the bag, and the Raiders had two runners on base.

Hedani, who has a bleached-blond mullet haircut, then replaced Grant. The runners advanced on a wild pitch by Hedani, but he fanned Jonah Velasco and Cadence Ueyama with a wicked curveball to end the game.

Tenn, ‘Iolani’s ace, endured another hard-luck loss. The right-hander went the distance, allowing one earned run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

The Raiders stranded 10 baserunners.

“This one is on me. I’ve got to figure out a way to get it done,” ‘Iolani coach Kurt Miyahira said. “I’ve got to be better for the kids.”

The visiting Spartans got a single run in the top of the first inning. Leadoff batter Nico Low doubled to right center, advanced to third base on a groundout by Nunu Hata, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Matt Miura. Tenn caught Noah Nakaoka looking at a curveball for a third strike to end the inning.

‘Iolani had runners at the corners in the second, but Rylen Miyasaki grounded to first for the third out.

Maryknoll then pushed two runs across in the top of the fourth with the help of an infield error. Jacob Remily led off with a single to center and Grant laid down a tough sacrifice bunt toward third base. The throw by Ethan Nakamura bounced on the way to first and them down the line, allowing the baserunners to reach third and second bases with no outs.

Bryson Tsukayama-Daniel’s sac fly to left brought Remily home for a 2-0 Maryknoll lead. Luke Swartman then drilled a shot that nearly got past the shortstop, Miyasaki. He got his glove on the ball as it bounced off the dirt, but Grant’s pinch runner, Kolo Kaululaau, raced around third base and scored to give the Spartans a three-run cushion.

‘Iolani threatened in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out on walks issued to Brock Makishima and Makani Tanaka, and a single to center by Nakamura. However, Miyasaki and Kaimana Lau Kong popped out to second base to end the inning.

At ‘Iolani

Maryknoll (3-0 ILH) 100 200 0 — 3 7 1

‘Iolani (0-3 ILH) 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Parker Grant, Cade Hedani (7) and Luke Swartman. Zac Tenn and Brock Makishima. W—Grant. Sv—Hedani. L—Tenn.

Leading hitters—Maryknoll: Nico Low 1-4, double, run; Matt Miura 2-2, 2 doubles, SF, RBI; Jacob Remily 2-3, run; Bryson Tsukayama-Daniel 1-2, SF, RBI; Swartman 1-3, RBI.