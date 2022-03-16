comscore ‘It’s tournament time’ as the Wahine basketball team head to Waco | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘It’s tournament time’ as the Wahine basketball team head to Waco

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby handed Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year trophy last Friday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Wahine returned home Sunday after winning the Big West title on Saturday in Henderson, Nev. UH coach Laura Beeman said the Wahine needed to come back and celebrate this. “They need to experience this aloha spirit that we talk about so much.”

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

Just in case anybody needed an extra boost late in practice Tuesday morning, Khalilah Mitchell provided a reminder of the purpose of the final set of sprints. Read more

