‘It’s tournament time’ as the Wahine basketball team head to Waco

Just in case anybody needed an extra boost late in practice Tuesday morning, Khalilah Mitchell provided a reminder of the purpose of the final set of sprints.

“Let’s go,” the University of Hawaii assistant coach said, “It’s tournament time.”

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team indeed powered through a conditioning period and got a few more shots up on the Gym II rims to wrap up the final on-campus practice before heading to Waco, Texas, where they’ll face Baylor on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

About 45 minutes after practice ended, the Wahine emerged from the Stan Sheriff Center security entrance to be greeted by fans, family, athletic department staff and coaches and the UH cheerleaders and band as they made their way to the bus.

Once aboard, they had a charter flight awaiting them at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for the journey to Texas.

The send-off came two days after the Wahine returned to Manoa from Henderson, Nev., where they captured the Big West Tournament title on Saturday. Although the itinerary made for a quick turnaround, the festivities were part of the experience UH coach Laura Beeman wanted the Wahine to savor as part of their “championship moment.”

“We talked about it as a group and I think it’s really important that they come back and celebrate this,” Beeman told media before boarding the bus.

“Had we stayed in Henderson they wouldn’t have been able to celebrate this. I do know it’s a long flight, but they need to experience this. They need to experience this aloha spirit that we talk about so much.”

Upon their return on Sunday, the Wahine learned they were slotted as the 15th seed in the Wichita Region in the 68-team bracket. They had a day to regroup, then got back into the gym Tuesday morning in preparation for Friday’s game against second-seeded Baylor on the Bears’ home floor in the Ferrell Center.

“We needed to be able to run, condition, get some stuff underneath our belts before we sit on a plane for nine hours,” Beeman said. “It was really important for us to get on the court today, go over some things, and they brought really great energy to practice. And it was early, so I was pleased to see that.”

UH (20-9) has won 12 of its last 13 games and carries an eight-game winning streak into the program’s seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and second in Beeman’s 10-year tenure in Friday’s 10 a.m. game, which will be televised on ESPN2.

Baylor (27-6) is 60-2 at the Ferrell Center over the past four years and is 14-1 this season, the outlier coming on Feb. 2 against Oklahoma. The Bears slipped to No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press poll after losing to Texas in the Big 12 tournament championship game on Sunday. NaLyssa Smith, a 6-foot-4 forward, ranks fifth in the nation in scoring (22.5 points per game) and ninth in rebounding (11.5 rpg).

“This is definitely a different monster that we’re facing, but it’s basketball and we have to show up and play,” Beeman said. “I talked to them this morning about I don’t really even want to be the Cinderella team, let’s go out and play Hawaii basketball, show them what we can do. … You’re a good team, you deserve to be here, you’ve earned it.”

The Wahine last made the tournament field in 2016, when a team led by seniors Destiny King and Ashleigh Karaitiana won the Big West Tournament and faced UCLA at Pauley Pavilion in the NCAA Tournament. This year’s team, headlined by Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell, became the first in program history to pair the conference regular-season and tournament titles.

“This is huge, especially this being the 50th anniversary of Title IX,” UH athletic director David Matlin said. “What a great way to celebrate that with our Wahine basketball team having an outstanding year.

“It’s more branding for the state in a very positive way. It’s a great opportunity.”

Matlin said the NCAA covers the expenses of the trip and the Wahine joined the UH men’s and women’s volleyball teams and Rainbow Wahine water polo team in qualifying for NCAA tournaments within the past calendar year.

“I’m just proud of the way they represent,” Matlin said.

“(Beeman has) done an outstanding job. She’s a great coach, she cares, and when you care special things can happen.”

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

At Ferrell Center; Waco, Texas

Hawaii (20-9) vs. Baylor (26-7)

>> When: Friday, 10 a.m.

>> TV: ESPN2

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM