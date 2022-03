Scoreboard – March 16, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kaiser vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field; Kalani at Kailua; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani; Pearl City vs. Aiea,

6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA Division II: Waianae at Kaimuki; Waialua at McKinley; Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field 2; Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll; Kamehameha at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Hanalani; University at Le Jardin; Damien at Saint Louis. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waianae; Mililani at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City. Matches start at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Kahuku,

3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Waipahu at McKinley; Kahuku at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at McKinley; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Kalani at Kailua; Kalaheo at Farrington; Castle at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Leilehua, 5 p.m.

Baseball

college

Point Loma 6, Chaminade 5 (12 inn.)

Point Loma 4, Chaminade 2 (7 inn.)

ILH

Varsity

Punahou 7, Mid-Pacific 5

WP—Rustin Katsura. LP—Kodey Shojinaga

Leading Hitters: KSK—Joey Wilson, 2 singles, HR 2RBI, Kaikea Harrison, 2 singles, sac fly 1RBI, Justin Tsukada, 2 singles, Nolan Souza, 1 single, 1 triple. MPI—Karter Wong, HR, Chance Ostuka, 2 singles 1 RBI, Coen Goeas, 1 double, 1 single.

Maryknoll 3, ‘Iolani 0

WP—Grant. S—Hedani. LP—Tenn.

Leading hitters: MS—Nico Low 1-4, double, run; Matt Miura 2-2, 2 doubles, SF, RBI; Jacob Remily 2-3, run; Bryson Tsukayama-Daniel 1-2, SF, RBI; Swartman 1-3, RBI. IOL—Jonah Velasco 3-4, double.

Softball

college

Hawaii Pacific 4, Holy Names 2

Hawaii Pacific 4, Holy Names 1

OIA

Varsity

Aiea 17, Kaimuki 0

Volleyball

ILH

Boys Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission def Assets 25-22, 25-12, 25-16

OIA

Boys Varsity

Kalaheo def McKinley 25-17, 25-19, 25-18