Police hold one Waianae shooting suspect and release another

Police said a 47-year-old man arrested following a shootout in Waianae on Tuesday morning remains hospitalized but is being held in custody.

Christopher Tait Broome is being held on a warrant for first-degree attempted murder, two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of weapons offenses. His bail was set at $1 million.

Broome is one of three suspects in at shooting at the Pokaikuahiwi Place that left one man killed and three others wounded.

Pending investigation, police released a 45-year-old man who fled the scene on foot and was arrested late Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old man who died at the scene has not been publicly identified, police said.

The resident at the Pokaikuahiwi Place home where the shooting occurred had reported to police that cash along with a firearm had been stolen from his vehicle two weeks prior to the shooting.

When the three suspects arrived at the home on Tuesday, the 32-year-old shot at the resident, who was grazed in the head by a bullet. The resident returned fire, killing the 32-year-old, police said.

The resident’s worker arrived at the home and was shot and critically wounded, police said.

The resident also shot at Broome, critically injuring him, as he was fleeing in an SUV, police said.