Off the News: Beware Ukrainian charity scams

A crisis brings out the charitable in the world, as demonstrated amid the horror of the Ukraine invasion. It also brings out other less lovely creatures from beneath a rock, including those who use this desperate crisis as a cover for their scams.

AARP Hawaii has warned seniors, often the targets of fraudsters, against bogus charities that may have adopted misleading names to waylay donations.

Do your research, generous people, starting with a stop at Charity Navigator’s guide (808ne.ws/ukrainecharities).

Target will replace high-end Saks

One one hand, Saks Fifth Avenue, with all its hoity- toity appeal. On the other, Target, the discount store of the masses. The first is pulling out of the International Market Place; the second is moving in. It’s a chink in the upscale armor of Waikiki filled by a retailer other than another high-end department store or a designer boutique.

Target, while a ubiquitous national chain, at least provides an Everyman option that visitors will surely welcome.