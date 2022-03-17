Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Beware Ukrainian charity scams Today Updated 6:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A crisis brings out the charitable in the world, as demonstrated amid the horror of the Ukraine invasion. It also brings out other less lovely creatures from beneath a rock, including those who use this desperate crisis as a cover for their scams. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A crisis brings out the charitable in the world, as demonstrated amid the horror of the Ukraine invasion. It also brings out other less lovely creatures from beneath a rock, including those who use this desperate crisis as a cover for their scams. AARP Hawaii has warned seniors, often the targets of fraudsters, against bogus charities that may have adopted misleading names to waylay donations. Do your research, generous people, starting with a stop at Charity Navigator’s guide (808ne.ws/ukrainecharities). Target will replace high-end Saks One one hand, Saks Fifth Avenue, with all its hoity- toity appeal. On the other, Target, the discount store of the masses. The first is pulling out of the International Market Place; the second is moving in. It’s a chink in the upscale armor of Waikiki filled by a retailer other than another high-end department store or a designer boutique. Target, while a ubiquitous national chain, at least provides an Everyman option that visitors will surely welcome. Previous Story Off the News: Public asks for crosswalk, and gets it