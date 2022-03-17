comscore Editorial: Rail to Kakaako, but plan for more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rail to Kakaako, but plan for more

  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

This is a make-it-work moment for the $11 billion-plus Honolulu rail project, and the mayor seems prepared to meet that moment — even if that means ending the line short of the Ala Moana terminus, at least for now. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Stop sales of stolen catalytic converters

Scroll Up