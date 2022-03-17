comscore Kokua Line: How can I save my Hawaii SMART Health Card? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How can I save my Hawaii SMART Health Card?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Question: What if I wanted to keep the digital vaccine card? Read more

Previous Story
Resolution supports public access to first responder radio calls

Scroll Up