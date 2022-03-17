comscore Millions in proposed funding sparks new interest in Hawaiian Home Lands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Millions in proposed funding sparks new interest in Hawaiian Home Lands

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

The potential for the single-greatest infusion of funding to reduce the waitlist of Native Hawaiians hoping to get on ancestral lands has resulted in a five-fold increase in applications to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands over just the past month. Read more

