The Nature Conservancy Hawaii and Palmyra has appointed Trevor Taylor as director of conservation in the executive team. Taylor has more than 30 years of experience managing natural resources and stewardship programs in Oregon, where he established and maintained partnerships with tribes, federal and state agencies, nonprofit organizations, universities, local communities and other stakeholders to care for natural areas and resources.

UBS has announced that Honolulu financial adviser Matthew “Matt” Megorden has earned the UBS Private Wealth Advisor accreditation. Megorden has been with UBS since 2009 and has been recognized over the past two years as one of Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in the country. He also has the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the Certified Financial Planner certification.

