comscore Record funding proposed for Hawaii low-income rental housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Record funding proposed for Hawaii low-income rental housing

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • COURTESY EAH HOUSING Halewiliko Highlands, a 140-unit affordable rental housing project planned in Aiea and slated for completion in 2024, is an example of a project for low-income households partly financed by a state rental housing fund. This rendering from developer EAH Housing shows what the project is expected to look like.

    COURTESY EAH HOUSING

    Halewiliko Highlands, a 140-unit affordable rental housing project planned in Aiea and slated for completion in 2024, is an example of a project for low-income households partly financed by a state rental housing fund. This rendering from developer EAH Housing shows what the project is expected to look like.

Some influential Hawaii lawmakers want to make a historic investment in a state program that helps finance private development of low-income rental housing. Read more

Previous Story
Resolution supports public access to first responder radio calls

Scroll Up