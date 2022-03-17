comscore Regents seek public’s input on University of Hawaii’s future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Regents seek public’s input on University of Hawaii’s future

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents at a special meeting Friday will weigh how the university should grow in its various roles: Indigenous-serving institution, provider of online education, supplier of the state’s workforce, and more. Read more



