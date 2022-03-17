comscore Two years of persistent catalytic converter thefts prompt legislative bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Two years of persistent catalytic converter thefts prompt legislative bills

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ricky Leones, owner of Kaneohe Auto Care in Kaneohe, prepared to install a catalytic converter Wednesday on a Toyota Tacoma pickup that had its original component stolen.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ricky Leones, owner of Kaneohe Auto Care in Kaneohe, prepared to install a catalytic converter Wednesday on a Toyota Tacoma pickup that had its original component stolen.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Thousands of Hawaii vehicle owners have lost their catalytic converters to thieves who turn the precious-­metal-laden components into cash at scrap yards. Ricky Leones of Kaneohe Auto Care holds a replacement catalytic converter.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Thousands of Hawaii vehicle owners have lost their catalytic converters to thieves who turn the precious-­metal-laden components into cash at scrap yards. Ricky Leones of Kaneohe Auto Care holds a replacement catalytic converter.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The cut end of an exhaust pipe shows where the catalytic converter was stolen from beneath this Toyota pickup, which was having the device replaced Wednesday at Kaneohe Auto Care in Kaneohe.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The cut end of an exhaust pipe shows where the catalytic converter was stolen from beneath this Toyota pickup, which was having the device replaced Wednesday at Kaneohe Auto Care in Kaneohe.

Bills before state legislators aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter thefts would require anyone selling one to provide a receipt as proof of ownership. Buyers would be required to keep a record of the exchange for up to two years after purchase. Read more

Previous Story
Resolution supports public access to first responder radio calls

Scroll Up