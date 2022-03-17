Two years of persistent catalytic converter thefts prompt legislative bills
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
Ricky Leones, owner of Kaneohe Auto Care in Kaneohe, prepared to install a catalytic converter Wednesday on a Toyota Tacoma pickup that had its original component stolen.
Thousands of Hawaii vehicle owners have lost their catalytic converters to thieves who turn the precious-metal-laden components into cash at scrap yards. Ricky Leones of Kaneohe Auto Care holds a replacement catalytic converter.
The cut end of an exhaust pipe shows where the catalytic converter was stolen from beneath this Toyota pickup, which was having the device replaced Wednesday at Kaneohe Auto Care in Kaneohe.