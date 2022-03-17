comscore Roosevelt baseball blasts past Moanalua to claim top spot in OIA East | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Roosevelt baseball blasts past Moanalua to claim top spot in OIA East

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Roosevelt’s Kaden Chun scored ahead of the throw to Moanalua’s Dawson Sugawa during the third inning of Wednesday’s game in Makiki.

The Roosevelt baseball team used an opportunistic and never-say-die approach plus a freshman making his first pitching appearance of the season to beat Moanalua on Wednesday and claim the top spot in the OIA East. Read more

