Scoreboard – March 17, 2022

Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; 'Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Waipahu at Kahuku, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Waipahu at McKinley; Kahuku at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission. OIA East boys: Roosevelt at McKinley; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Kalani at Kailua; Kalaheo at Farrington; Castle at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m. OIA West boys: Campbell at Leilehua, 5 p.m. FRIDAY BASEBALL OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford; Kahuku at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL OIA West Division I: Campbell vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field; Kapolei at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at 'Iolani. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH boys, Division II: Damien at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Punahou; University at Hanalani. Matches start at 6 p.m. Water polo OIA At Central Oahu Regional Park Varsity girls Kaiser 10, Kapolei 1 Goal scorers—Kais: Keira Johnson 3, Emi Chrash 2, Jaime Farah 2, Nikki Hunt, Kristen Johnson, A. Kaisho. Kapo: Kayla Nadig. Roosevelt 15, Kalani 0 Goal scorers—Roos: Clara Lee 4, Maya Uchimura 3, Kimberly Cassens, Carly Jimenez, Kawai Hedges, Sierra Youth, Jessica Lau, Jayzlyn Tomisa, Malia Lauret, Kaya Uchimura. Mililani 5, Kailua 0, forf. Tennis OIA Varsity girls Kaiser 5, Roosevelt 0 Farrington 3, Kailua 2 Varsity boys Roosevelt 4, Kaiser 1 Kailua 5, Farrington 0 Volleyball ILH Varsity Boys 'Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-16, 25-9, 25-16 Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 OIA Varsity boys Pearl City def. Kapolei 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 SOFTBALL ILH Punahou 10, Maryknoll 3 W—Brunn. L—Sniffen. Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Asia Lee 2b, run; Shonty Passi 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Megan Yanagi 2b, run; Makanalei Lapera 3-3, 2b, 2 runs. Mryk: Nellie McEnroe-Marinas 3b, RBI; Sniffen 2-2, 3b, 2b, RBI. 'Iolani 13, Mid-Pacific 4 OIA Roosevelt 7, Moanalua 5 W—Browning. L—Lee. Leading hitters—Moan: Nate Alvaro 2b, 2 RBIs; Connor Dempsey 2b; Colby Casinas 2-3, 2b; Miyashiro 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. Roos: Coop Taniguchi 2 RBIs; Kaden Chun 2 runs. Campbell 8, Kapolei 3 W—Xavier Streadbeck. L—L. Sanford. Leading hitters—Camp: Deion Jones 2b, 2 runs; Streadbeck 2b. Kapo: J. Chock 2-4, run; Sanford 3-4; J. Tafisi 2b, run. Kalani 10, Kailua 4 W—Logan Ouchi. L—Jayden Hunt. Leading hitters—Kaln: Christian Chinen 2-5, 2 RBIs; Kolin Fukuki 2-2, 2b, RBI, 2 runs; Ouchi 2-4, RBI; Jase Fujikawa 2-2, RBI, run; Kadin Hanta 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Noa Dane Fujitani 2b, run.