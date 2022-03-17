Scoreboard – March 17, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Kahuku,

3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Waipahu at McKinley; Kahuku at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at McKinley; Kaimuki at Kaiser; Kalani at Kailua; Kalaheo at Farrington; Castle at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Leilehua,

5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford;

Kahuku at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA West Division I: Campbell vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field; Kapolei at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Damien at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Punahou; University at Hanalani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

Water polo

OIA

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Varsity girls

Kaiser 10, Kapolei 1

Goal scorers—Kais: Keira Johnson 3,

Emi Chrash 2, Jaime Farah 2, Nikki Hunt, Kristen Johnson, A. Kaisho. Kapo: Kayla Nadig.

Roosevelt 15, Kalani 0

Goal scorers—Roos: Clara Lee 4, Maya Uchimura 3, Kimberly Cassens, Carly Jimenez, Kawai Hedges, Sierra Youth, Jessica Lau, Jayzlyn Tomisa, Malia Lauret, Kaya Uchimura.

Mililani 5, Kailua 0, forf.

Tennis

OIA

Varsity girls

Kaiser 5, Roosevelt 0

Farrington 3, Kailua 2

Varsity boys

Roosevelt 4, Kaiser 1

Kailua 5, Farrington 0

Volleyball

ILH

Varsity Boys

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-16, 25-9, 25-16

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22,

26-24, 25-23

OIA

Varsity boys

Pearl City def. Kapolei 25-14, 25-13,

25-20

SOFTBALL

ILH

Punahou 10, Maryknoll 3

W—Brunn. L—Sniffen.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Asia Lee 2b, run; Shonty Passi 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Megan Yanagi 2b, run; Makanalei Lapera 3-3, 2b, 2 runs. Mryk: Nellie McEnroe-Marinas 3b, RBI; Sniffen 2-2, 3b, 2b, RBI.

‘Iolani 13, Mid-Pacific 4

OIA

Roosevelt 7, Moanalua 5

W—Browning. L—Lee.

Leading hitters—Moan: Nate Alvaro 2b, 2 RBIs; Connor Dempsey 2b; Colby Casinas 2-3, 2b; Miyashiro 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. Roos: Coop Taniguchi 2 RBIs; Kaden Chun 2 runs.

Campbell 8, Kapolei 3

W—Xavier Streadbeck. L—L. Sanford.

Leading hitters—Camp: Deion Jones 2b, 2 runs; Streadbeck 2b. Kapo: J. Chock 2-4, run; Sanford 3-4; J. Tafisi 2b, run.

Kalani 10, Kailua 4

W—Logan Ouchi. L—Jayden Hunt.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Christian Chinen 2-5, 2 RBIs; Kolin Fukuki 2-2, 2b, RBI, 2 runs; Ouchi 2-4, RBI; Jase Fujikawa 2-2, RBI, run; Kadin Hanta 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Noa Dane Fujitani 2b, run.