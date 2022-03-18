comscore Honolulu Council passes bill banning most commercial activity on Waimanalo beaches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Council passes bill banning most commercial activity on Waimanalo beaches

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council this week passed a measure that bans commercial activities on Waima­nalo beaches, with the exception of commercial filming regulated by the Hawaii Film Office. Read more

Previous Story
Record funding proposed for Hawaii low-income rental housing

Scroll Up