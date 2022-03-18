comscore Kokula Line: How do we resolve dispute over garbage pickup? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokula Line: How do we resolve dispute over garbage pickup?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Question: What can we do to get our trash picked up? We live on Humuula Place, a narrow cul-de-sac, with five other families. One family stores an oversize vehicle on the street and refuses to move it. The garbage truck dispatcher has apparently told the trash collectors assigned to our street not to come up it at all, even to pick up trash below the offending car. Previously, the drivers have come up the street and backed down it. We have not had a pickup in nearly six weeks. Read more

Previous Story
Record funding proposed for Hawaii low-income rental housing

Scroll Up