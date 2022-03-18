comscore Rearview Mirror: Remembering Honolulu’s Hell’s Half Acre, Tin Can Alley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Remembering Honolulu’s Hell’s Half Acre, Tin Can Alley

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Columbia Inn fed the cast and crew of the movie “Hell’s Half Acre” in 1953, including, seated, Leonard Strong, left, Wendell Corey and Evelyn Keyes; standing, Tosh Kaneshiro, left, and Jesse White. White was later known as the “lonely Maytag repairman” in washing machine commercials.

    COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO

    Columbia Inn fed the cast and crew of the movie “Hell’s Half Acre” in 1953, including, seated, Leonard Strong, left, Wendell Corey and Evelyn Keyes; standing, Tosh Kaneshiro, left, and Jesse White. White was later known as the “lonely Maytag repairman” in washing machine commercials.

  • COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Keyes in front of the original Columbia Inn on the corner of Beretania and Mauna­kea streets, where the Chinese Cultural Center is today. Kaneshiro called it the “Gem in the Slums.”

    COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO

    Keyes in front of the original Columbia Inn on the corner of Beretania and Mauna­kea streets, where the Chinese Cultural Center is today. Kaneshiro called it the “Gem in the Slums.”

I’m sure most of my readers could point to where such Oahu neighborhoods as Waipahu, Palama, Manoa or Kapahulu are. Read more

Previous Story
Record funding proposed for Hawaii low-income rental housing

Scroll Up