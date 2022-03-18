U.S. House approves heritage designation for Kaena Point

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaena Point, the remote westernmost tip of Oahu, could become Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area under a bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The legislation, introduced jointly by Hawaii’s representatives, Kai Kahele and Ed Case, and approved Wednesday by the full House, directs the U.S. Department of the Interior to conduct a three-year study to evaluate whether Kaena Point should be designated as a National Heritage Area.

While the nation’s first National Heritage Area was established in 1984, there are now 55 of them in 34 states but none in Hawaii.

Case called Kaena Point one of the last few remaining and easily accessible wilderness areas on Oahu.

“I am certain Kaena Point is a perfect candidate for National Heritage Area designation,” Case said.

National Heritage Areas are designated by Congress as places where “natural, cultural, and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally important landscape. Through their resources, NHAs tell nationally important stories that celebrate our nation’s diverse heritage,” according to the National Park Service.

Heritage areas are not national park units. The Park Service said it does not assume landownership or impose land controls. Rather, the park service partners with the heritage areas, provides technical assistance and distributes matching federal funds from Congress to the heritage areas.

While many entities are authorized to receive up to $1 million annually over a set period of time, actual annual appropriations range from $150,000 to $750,000, according to the Park Service.

“With a NHA designation, we can unlock federal funds to support existing local plans for Kaena Point,” Case said.

The study authorized by the bill would look at the roughly 1,500 acres already protected by the state’s Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve and Kaena Point State Park on the west end of Oahu from Makua to Waialua.

The proposal was welcomed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

“Ka‘ena is held closely in the hearts of the people of Hawai‘i, in the stories of Hi‘iaka and Pele, as a place of solitude, in its rich fishing grounds, and as a connection to the remote reaches of Papahanaumokuakea,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said Thursday in a statement. “Although it is recognized as a special place, it has endured damage from years of abuse and overuse. The National Heritage Area designation will enable coordinated community stewardship of the area that honors its past for future generations.”

Said to be named after a sibling of the Hawaiian goddess Pele, Kaena Point is the site of the last intact sand dune ecosystem in Hawaii and holds Leina Kauhane, the “leaping place of souls,” where the spirits of the dead can be reunited with their ancestors.

Kaena is also home to protected species such as the Hawaiian monk seal, Laysan albatross and ohai flower.

Ed Case said any studies for Kaena Point would fully involve the community.

In a statement, Kahele said, “Ka‘ena Point holds a special place for many Native Hawaiians who visit the legendary leina ka‘uhane and for the many animals, most notably the Laysan albatross which is commonly found in this area. As one of the last undeveloped regions on O‘ahu, it is critical that we assist in protecting this unique cultural and environmental landmark.”