U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele calls for return of Makua Valley land

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM "It is time to demilitarize and return Makua Valley to the people of Hawaii." Kai Kahele U.S. representative (D-Hawaii)

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    It is time to demilitarize and return Makua Valley to the people of Hawaii.”

    Kai Kahele

    U.S. representative (D-Hawaii)

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele on Thursday announced federal legislation related to Makua Valley on Oahu that has been introduced in Congress. Above, Kahele exchanged a handshake with Kalehua Krug during the news conference at Thomas Square.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele on Thursday announced federal legislation related to Makua Valley on Oahu that has been introduced in Congress. Above, Kahele exchanged a handshake with Kalehua Krug during the news conference at Thomas Square.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele has introduced legislation requiring the cleanup, restoration and return of 782 leased acres of Oahu’s Makua Military Reservation used for live-fire training from 1942 to 2004 to the state of Hawaii. Read more

