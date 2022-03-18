comscore Rainbow Wahine water polo team draws inspiration from legendary Duke Kahanamoku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine water polo team draws inspiration from legendary Duke Kahanamoku

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Before playing the first match of the season in its home pool, the University of Hawaii water polo team got an education on the facility’s namesake. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine Kallin Spiller returns to NCAA Tournament after 2018 appearance

Scroll Up