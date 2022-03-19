19-year-old Tantalus murder suspect turns himself in

The 19-year-old man wanted for allegedly shooting an 18-year-old man in the abdomen during a botched robbery at Tantalus turned himself in to Honolulu police this afternoon.

Nainoa Damon was arrested at 2:10 p.m. at HPD’s Wahiawa sub station after he turned himself in with the assistance of a defense attorney.

At about 2 a.m. Friday, Damon and another, unidentified man allegedly drove up to a group of males at one of the scenic lookouts at Round Top Drive, according to a police news release.

Damon walked up to an 18 year-old man, pointed a gun to his head, and demanded his property. The first victim’s friend, also 18, drew his firearm and pointed it at Damon.

Damon shot the 18-year-old who pulled the gun in the abdomen. The man was taken to a hospital in a private car , where he was pronounced dead.

Police previously said Damon and the 18-year-old victim who Damon initially pointed his gun at know each other.

Damon and the second suspect fled the Tantalus area in a white 1998 Toyota Camry toward Nehoa Street. The vehicle reportedly has a “Bad Boy” sticker on the driver’s side windshield.

Police are still searching for the second man, who is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.