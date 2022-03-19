comscore Editorial: Fixing Department of Planning and Permitting’s problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Fixing Department of Planning and Permitting’s problems

  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

Any significant project that Oahu residents hope to see requires plans and permits, so the failings of the office tasked with overseeing this very duty — the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting — could be a major roadblock. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Protect kids from vaping temptation

Scroll Up