Hawaii News

Hawaii’s gasoline prices second highest in the country

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gas prices are seen Friday at the Texaco gas station on South Beretania Street.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The price for regular unleaded fuel was $5.24 on Friday at the 76 gas station at the corner of South Beretania and Keeaumoku streets.

Hawaii’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped a fraction of a cent Friday to $5.118 from the all-time average high of $5.122 set Thursday, according to AAA. Read more

