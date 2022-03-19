Legislation seeks to honor reef runway engineer Frank T. Okimoto
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY MAIZIE OKIMOTO
A bill would rename the airport reef runway in honor of project engineer Frank T. Okimoto, seen here in a photo from 1978.
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
A bill would rename the airport reef runway in honor of project engineer Frank T. Okimoto.
-
COURTESY MAIZIE OKIMOTO
Frank T. Okimoto is seen with his family and friends on the reef runway in an undated photo.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree