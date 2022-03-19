comscore Legislation seeks to honor reef runway engineer Frank T. Okimoto | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Legislation seeks to honor reef runway engineer Frank T. Okimoto

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • COURTESY MAIZIE OKIMOTO A bill would rename the airport reef runway in honor of project engineer Frank T. Okimoto, seen here in a photo from 1978.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 A bill would rename the airport reef runway in honor of project engineer Frank T. Okimoto.

  • COURTESY MAIZIE OKIMOTO Frank T. Okimoto is seen with his family and friends on the reef runway in an undated photo.

The reef runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport would be renamed after “local boy … and workaholic” Frank T. Okimoto, who died one year after the project was completed in 1978, under House Bill 2218. Read more

