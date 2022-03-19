USC halts Hawaii’s water polo streak

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Southern California Trojans water polo team held off Hawaii 12-9 after jumping out to an early 4-1 lead, snapping the Rainbow Wahine’s 12-game home winning streak. Read more

The Southern California Trojans water polo team held off Hawaii 12-9 after jumping out to an early 4-1 lead, snapping the Rainbow Wahine’s 12-game home winning streak.

Alba Bonamusa Boix, Lara Luka and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie each scored two goals for UH, which plays conference foe Cal State Northridge at 6 tonight.

HPU splits road doubleheader

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team shook off a 13-7 defeat to earn a split with a 10-5 victory in a PacWest doubleheader against Concordia in Irvine, Calif.

Senior D.J. Stevens led the Sharks (13-14, 7-9 PacWest) with six hits and accounted for five runs. The Eagles (13-10-1, 7-3) and Sharks will play another doubleheader today.

>> UH Hilo also split on the continent, losing to Biola 6-3 and 8-7 in a doubleheader in La Mirada, Calif.

Casey Yamauchi had six hits in the two games.

Biola rose to 10-8 and 7-9, while UH Hilo fell to 18-11 and 7-9. The teams will play two more games today.

UH Hilo falls to Point Loma in tennis

Hikari Osaki was UH Hilo’s lone winner in a 6-1 loss to Point Loma in a women’s tennis competition in San Diego.

Osaki beat Amanda Letzring 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 at the No. 4 spot, but the rest of her teammates lost their singles matches. The Vulcans lost both of the doubles matches that were completed.