Hawaii Beat | Sports USC halts Hawaii's water polo streak By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. The Southern California Trojans water polo team held off Hawaii 12-9 after jumping out to an early 4-1 lead, snapping the Rainbow Wahine's 12-game home winning streak. Alba Bonamusa Boix, Lara Luka and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie each scored two goals for UH, which plays conference foe Cal State Northridge at 6 tonight. HPU splits road doubleheader The Hawaii Pacific baseball team shook off a 13-7 defeat to earn a split with a 10-5 victory in a PacWest doubleheader against Concordia in Irvine, Calif. Senior D.J. Stevens led the Sharks (13-14, 7-9 PacWest) with six hits and accounted for five runs. The Eagles (13-10-1, 7-3) and Sharks will play another doubleheader today. >> UH Hilo also split on the continent, losing to Biola 6-3 and 8-7 in a doubleheader in La Mirada, Calif. Casey Yamauchi had six hits in the two games. Biola rose to 10-8 and 7-9, while UH Hilo fell to 18-11 and 7-9. The teams will play two more games today. UH Hilo falls to Point Loma in tennis Hikari Osaki was UH Hilo's lone winner in a 6-1 loss to Point Loma in a women's tennis competition in San Diego. Osaki beat Amanda Letzring 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 at the No. 4 spot, but the rest of her teammates lost their singles matches. The Vulcans lost both of the doubles matches that were completed. UH Hilo dropped to 2-8, while Point Loma improved to 12-5. The Vulcans don't play again until April 3 at home against Hawaii Pacific.