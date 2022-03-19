comscore USC halts Hawaii’s water polo streak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

USC halts Hawaii’s water polo streak

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Southern California Trojans water polo team held off Hawaii 12-9 after jumping out to an early 4-1 lead, snapping the Rainbow Wahine’s 12-game home winning streak. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up