CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Saint Louis vs. Damien, 9 a.m. at Goeas Field; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2.

OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field, 11 a.m.; Castle vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Kaiser vs. Kailua, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA West: Mililani at Pearl City; Campbell vs. Aiea, 11 a.m. at Aiea Rec. Field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki; Waipahu at McKinley. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field 2. Games start at 10 a.m. ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, noon; Pac-Five at Kamehameha, noon; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 1 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP.

OIA East Division I: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Castle at Kailua; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West Division I: Waianae at Pearl City, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waipahu; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Kaimuki at Waialua; Aiea at Radford; Farrington vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 10 a.m.

BASEBALL

OIA

Radford 6, Kalaheo 2

W—C. Noble. L—A. Toy. Leading hitters—Kalh: A. Amasiu 2-3.

MIL

Lahainaluna 4, Kamehameha-Maui 3

W—Lyrik Kahula. L—Kaimi Kahalekai. Leading hitters—Lah: Tony Felice 2-4, run. KSM: Kelton Tom 2-3, 2b, run; Raige Velez 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Varsity Boys Division I

Maryknoll def. Mid-Pacific 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Varsity Boys Division II

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-22, 21-25, 25- 21, 25-27, 15-11

Varsity Boys Division I-AA

Punahou def. Saint Louis 25-16, 25-16, 20-25, 16-25, 15-8